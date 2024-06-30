Shooting at Fayetteville nightclub leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A shooting at a Fayetteville nightclub Sunday morning leaves one person injured and another dead.

Just after 1 a.m., the Fayetteville Police Department was called to Rumors Lounge on South Eastern Boulevard for a shooting. Officers said they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

One victim, 28-year-old Joseph Bell died from his injuries. The name of the other victim has not been released.

ABC11 is working to learn the latest and learn about the incident's circumstances.

