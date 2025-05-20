Smithfield Police looking for 17-year-old wanted in drive-by shooting

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Smithfield Police Department is looking for a teen wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one person injured.

It happened Monday on Kay Drive. Police said two people in a black Ford Fusion fired multiple rounds striking a person. The victim was taken to a hospital and described as stable.

Police said the person shot did not appear to have been the intended target.

Detectives developed 17-year-old Zayvion Boone as a suspect and charged him as an adult.

Boone is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Ford Fusion was found a short time later in Selma.

More arrests are pending, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call 911 or the Smithfield Police Department at (919) 934-2121. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling (919) 989-8835.

