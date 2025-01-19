Chance of snow this week more likely east and south in central NC

We're not even one month into 2025, and there's a second chance to see snowfall in North Carolina.

We're not even one month into 2025, and there's a second chance to see snowfall in North Carolina.

We're not even one month into 2025, and there's a second chance to see snowfall in North Carolina.

We're not even one month into 2025, and there's a second chance to see snowfall in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're not even one month into 2025, and there's already a second chance to see snowfall in central North Carolina.

Most of the week will be rather cold with temperatures in the 30s to 40s.

Spotty showers are likely on Sunday, amounting to 0.10 to 0.20 inches. This is not all that impactful for the region, and it's too little rainfall to make any big dent in the drought conditions across the Triangle. The chance for any backside mixed in snowflakes Sunday afternoon looks fleeting, but you're more likely to see it in far eastern portions of the viewing area.

Another chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday night (more snowy) and Thursday into Thursday night (more icy).

Tuesday: There can be a path of 1 to 3 inches of snow in the southern/eastern parts of central NC.

Thursday: There is a risk of some freezing rain at night, more likely in the eastern parts of central NC. Details beyond this are limited.

Click here for latest school closings

MORE COVERAGE

WATCH | First Alert to Winter Special 2024