'He didn't deserve this:' Family of Fort Liberty paratrooper speaks out following his death

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 learned more about two separate investigations happening at Fort Liberty.

One investigation involves an 82nd Airborne paratrooper who died in an incident on Thursday.

"We all grew up together. He was a very kind person. He was so humble," said Susana Tanielu, a cousin of Spc. Faamavaega Tanielu.

The 82nd Airborne Division said Tanielu died in an incident that happened in the morning.

The division said the incident is under investigation, but it's unclear what led up to his death and investigators are not sharing any specifics about what happened.

Tanielu's cousin said he came from a loving, tight-knit family, and had an extensive community of friends.

"It's not going to be the same anymore," she said.

Leadership at the 82nd Airborne described him as an excellent paratrooper and teammate. Susana Tanielu also said Faamavaega's family was proud of his accomplishments and will miss his outgoing, caring nature. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

"He didn't deserve this. He's too young for this. His kids are too young, too," Susana Tanielu said.

In another incident, Fort Liberty officials said a soldier was taken to Womack Army Medical Center following an accident in one of their training areas.

ABC11 is working to learn more about what led up to that accident as well.

Officials said they are investigating.