Huge fire destroys 24 apartment units at The Brooks on Eleven66 in Spring Lake

Several fire crews responded around noon at The Brooks on Eleven66 on Pine Knoll Drive, not far from Fort Liberty.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire destroyed multiple apartments in Spring Lake on Tuesday.

When ABC11 crews arrived, smoke was still smoldering from the rooftop.

Several roofs were gutted by the flames.

The Red Cross of the Sandhills said 24 units were lost.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.