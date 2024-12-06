Man accused of killing Raleigh UPS driver in 2021 declared 'legally insane'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of killing a Raleigh UPS delivery driver in 2021 has been declared "legally insane," according to the Wake County District Attorney's Office.

ABC11 has learned that Stephen Bynem has been committed to Central Regional Hospital, a state psychiatric hospital.

Bynem was charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Dylan Wall in cold blood. Multiple forensic experts determined Bynem to be legally insane at the time of the homicide.

Wall's widow told ABC11 this development did not feel like justice to her.

"Don't know how to put it in words; does not feel like proper justice," Jocelyn Wall said. "It's been a long few years. It does not feel like justice has been done."

The Wake County District Attorney said Bynem will remain at Central Regional Hospital indefinitely. The district attorney is scheduled to release more information about the case Friday afternoon.

The tragic crime happened along South East Street on Feb. 10, 2021. Wall was on the clock, delivering packages for UPS.

He was a couple houses down from where Bynem lived. Investigators and witnesses said Bynem came outside his home and fired 6-8 shots, killing Wall.

Wall was survived by his mother, his wife and their young son.

