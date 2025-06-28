Teens hoop it up with police as Raleigh looks to build community bonds

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce has made community engagement and transparency a priority as he looks to bring positive alternatives for teens.

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce has made community engagement and transparency a priority as he looks to bring positive alternatives for teens.

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce has made community engagement and transparency a priority as he looks to bring positive alternatives for teens.

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce has made community engagement and transparency a priority as he looks to bring positive alternatives for teens.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time, the City of Raleigh has developed a plan to improve public safety in the summer months. These months traditionally are when more people are out and about. But also when more violent incidents happen. One of the plans is a weekly gathering of police and young people for friendly games.

"I really like playing basketball a lot, so doing this is just, you know, it's just, it's just enjoyable for me," said Jayden Littles.

Littles just graduated from South Garner High School. He told ABC11 that he wants to make the most of his summer before heading to college.

ALSO SEE | Retired Enloe High School teacher in Raleigh wins national award: 'Taught us so many great things'

"It's good that they care about the community and about everyone, and having a safe environment for everyone around," said Littles.

More than 20 teens from across the city were making buckets against the officers in blue. Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce has made community engagement and transparency a priority. He said back in April that he wants the people of Raleigh to know a police officer personally by name, and the officers should not be strangers.

"It's something I'm passionate about, something I've enjoyed for many, many years since being on the police department. I'm a product of community engagement. It's one of the reasons why I'm a police officer is because of interactions like this," said Lt. Mario Lopez, of the Raleigh Police Department.

There were more than just hoops. Teens enjoyed a video gaming truck, food, and giveaways. Teens also learned more about the Raleigh Youth Council (RYC)..

"It's such a safe space where we can all just, you know, talk to each other like people we meet people from new high schools," said Miles Fraiser of the RYC.

"There can be some stigma around police and all of that. And I think this kind of shows like we're working together here and this event is a really good way to show that," said Elsa Weiner.

ALSO SEE | Wake Forest water park 'selling out' during heat wave: 'It's just a blast'

During the first quarter of 2025, Raleigh juveniles were charged in five aggravated assaults involving firearms, according to the most recent data from the Raleigh Police Department.

"Events like these, it kind of helps the teens like do other stuff, than engage in, like, activities that are not really appropriate," said Aliyah Mitchell of the RYC.

RPD will host these free events every Friday at a different recreation center during the summer.

To learn more visit Raleigh, NC - Activity Search or email calvin.mitchell@raleighnc.gov