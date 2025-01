SUV that crashed into power pole causes major delays in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A single-vehicle crash has closed South Main Street between Capcom Avenue and Rogers Road in Wake Forest.

Chopper 11 showed an SUV sitting on a power pole with its front wheels off the ground.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Wake Forest police said there are icy roads throughout the town and urged drivers to slow down and proceed with caution.

