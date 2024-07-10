Bahamas police suspend high-ranking officer involved in search for missing Chicago woman

Bahamas police said they found the phone of Taylor Casey, a missing Chicago woman, under 50+ feet of water after her yoga retreat disappearance.

CHICAGO -- The Royal Bahamas Police Force has announced the suspension of a high-ranking officer involved in the investigation into the disappearance of a Chicago woman.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen June 19 on Paradise Island. She was in the Bahamas for a yoga retreat.

The suspension of Chief Superintendent and Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department Michael Johnson came late last week due to a "concerning voice note" circulating on social media. Authorities did not specify what was in the voice note.

Another officer, Chief Superintendent Anthon Rahming, will assume the responsibilities of officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigation Department during the suspension.

This comes after police in the Bahamas gave an update Monday on the recovery of Casey's phone.

They revealed police had found it under 50-plus feet of water, and both Bahamian and U.S. authorities have been unsuccessful in getting information from it.

Police also said Monday that dogs picked up on a scent from the yoga tent during their search, but it ultimately did not lead to anything.

Casey's mother traveled to the retreat after her daughter's disappearance, but said her visit was "deeply unsettling."

"I just felt like they didn't care. They didn't care at all," Colette Seymore said.

The family is calling on the FBI to step in, saying, without their support, they may never know what happened to her.

