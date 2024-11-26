Iso. storm risk on Thanksgiving; cold air expected this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Be prepared for a wet Thanksgiving!

On Tuesday, brief and light showers will pass through in the morning before a breezy afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s, with lows in the 30s. It'll dry up on Wednesday.

There's a level 1 isolated storm risk on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

There will be a long stretch of cold air from Friday night and Saturday morning through much of next week. The highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s, but feels-like temps may drop into the teens.

