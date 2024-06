Thousands attend annual Stedman Fireworks Celebration

STEDMAN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Families in the Sandhills got an early start to the Fourth of July holiday in Stedman.

Stedman PH Church held the annual Stedman Firework Celebration on Sunday.

The event is one of the areas largest celebration and featured everything from a food truck rodeo, bounce houses and of course professional fireworks display.

