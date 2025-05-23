Ex-Fort Bragg soldier indicted for murder of his adopted toddlers' death 8 years ago

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anthony Rivera was indicted Thursday for the murder of his two- and three-year-old children, Olivia and Michael.

The children died less than a year after being adopted by Rivera, a former Fort Bragg soldier, about eight years ago.

Charges against Rivera had been withdrawn on March 1, 2023, according to military court records.

Case Timeline

Michael died in November 2017 after waking from a nap. He was "pale, staring off and moaning," according ot the original report.

Two months later, his younger sister, Olivia, was reported dead after the parents found her unresponsive in her crib.

The medical examiner's investigation labeled both toddlers' deaths as homicides from blunt force trauma. Their autopsies detailed similar injuries from contusions and abrasions on the legs and face to severed backbones to healing fractures.

Dr. Marcia Herman-Giddens, a child abuse advocate, called the number of injuries described in the report "incredible."

Court records show Rivera pleaded not guilty in January 2023. He was scheduled to go on trial in February 2023 after he was issued a court martial in 2021.

On March 1, 2023, charges against Rivera were withdrawn, according to military court records. Bragg officials told the ABC11 I-Team that the military judge disqualified the prosecutors working on the case due to a potential conflict of interest. The case was not closed, instead, a higher command will take it on.

