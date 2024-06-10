Multi-car crash shuts down Highway 70 in Johnston County

WILSONS MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A multi-car crash has completely shut down Highway 70 eastbound in Wilsons Mills.

The crash is just under the Swift Creek Road overpass in Johnston County.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw that multiple cars were involved in the crash.

It looks like the chain reaction crash may have started with a tractor trailer and a car crashing near the entry ramp from Swift Creek Road to Highway 70.

First responders have shut down Highway 70 eastbound. Drivers are being forced to exit onto Swift Creek Road.

ABC11 is working to learn more about what caused the crash and if there were any significant injuries.