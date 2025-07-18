Grandfather saves family from Chantal flood waters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As central North Carolina approach the two week mark of Tropical Storm Chantal, more flood victims are trying to get their lives back on track.

Bobby Cox, one of his daughters, and two grandsons live on Felicia Street in Durham, close to the Eno River. The entire street was flooded.

Cox and his family told ABC11 they to wade through waist deep water to get to safety.

The flood waters that reached about 4 to 5 feet high, shifted all of the furniture and covered it all with mud.

Cox is a father and grandfather, and said he is thankful to be alive. However, he essentially lost everything .

"Once I saw how bad it was. I said 'Hey we are blessed. We got out with our lives. This stuff can be replaced,'" he said.

Cox is on a fixed income with only a few clothes he was able to grab in the flood. His Church is trying to connect him with as many resources as possible.

"To be in a condition like this it's probably not good for him and not good for it. That's why these people are all gone. And so we just pray that God works miracles and this is one where we need him," said Randy Youmans, Liberty Baptist Church.