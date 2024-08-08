Crews search for man believed to be in tornado-damaged Wilson Co. home

A tornado watch is issued in multiple counties, including Wilson, until 1 p.m. Thursday.

A tornado watch is issued in multiple counties, including Wilson, until 1 p.m. Thursday.

A tornado watch is issued in multiple counties, including Wilson, until 1 p.m. Thursday.

A tornado watch is issued in multiple counties, including Wilson, until 1 p.m. Thursday.

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are looking for a man Thursday morning believed to be inside one of the homes damaged by a tornado in Wilson County.

The destroyed home was a two-story house. Search teams said they were able to search the second floor, but have not been able to access the first one.

Many were seen frantically looking for their neighbor on Wiggins Mill Road.

ABC11 also saw three other houses significantly damaged by a tornado in Lucama. Springfield Middle School -- on the same road --was also destroyed.

A tornado watch is issued in multiple counties, including Wilson, until 1 p.m. Thursday.