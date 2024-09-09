Tropical Storm Francine forms in the Gulf of Mexico; 2 other systems strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The tropics are heating up after nearly a month of inactivity.

Tropical Storm Francine just formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and two other tropical disturbances are developing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa.

Francine represents the first named storm since Ernesto on Aug. 12. The last time the Atlantic went that quiet during August and September was back in 1968, according to Colorado State University researcher Philip Klotzbach.

The traditional peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. Historically speaking, about two-thirds of all storm activity occurs between Aug. 20 and Oct. 10.

Francine

Tropical Storm Francine formed Monday morning with the bulk of its storms sitting more than 100 miles off the east coast of Mexico.

Francine is moving north-northwest at just 5 miles per hour and that slow crawl is expected to continue for the rest of Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, Francine will pick up speed and skirt along the Texas coast before making landfall in Louisiana.

Because Francine has just recently formed, forecasters said specifics for the storm's path remain in flux. Generally speaking though, the system is expected to track north into the southern United States sometime Wednesday.

The storm is also expected to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane with sustained winds up to 85 miles per hour.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for areas between Cameron, Louisiana, and Grand Isle, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the coastline near the Mexico-Texas border.

Other Tropical Disturbances

Out in the Atlantic Ocean, two tropical disturbances are working west toward the Americas.

Both of the systems are too far out to make any reliable predictions about.

However, the National Weather Service gives both of them a 60 percent chance to develop into a named storm in the next 7 days.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will be sure to keep a close eye on these systems and let you know as soon as there's better information about their impact on North Carolina.