Truck slams into Fayetteville home, people inside displaced

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver slammed their truck into a home in Fayetteville.

Police say the driver lost control and overcorrected, before slamming into the front porch of the home.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Two people in the house had to leave because the home is now unsafe.

