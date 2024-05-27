Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting on Sunnybrook Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to calls about a shooting at Worthdale Park on Sunnybrook Road just before 5:45 p.m.

Police said a man was taken by a private vehicle to Poole Road and Sunnybrook Road before he met with emergency officials who took him to the hospital.

The victim's condition has not been released.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

