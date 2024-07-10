Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run, leading officers on chase in Fayetteville: Police

It all started when a sheriff's deputy saw a speeding driver on Murchison Road.

It all started when a sheriff's deputy saw a speeding driver on Murchison Road.

It all started when a sheriff's deputy saw a speeding driver on Murchison Road.

It all started when a sheriff's deputy saw a speeding driver on Murchison Road.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was arrested after a deadly crash and police chase in Cumberland County.

Fayetteville police say a Cumberland County deputy patrolling on Murchison Road saw a driver speeding on Murchison Road. That deputy tried to stop the driver and was flagged down and notified of a pedestrian who had been hit and was lying injured on the road at the intersection of Murchison and Pamalee Drive.

The deputy stopped to render first aid to the man who was hit by the driver and notified other law enforcement of the hit-and-run. Another deputy tried to stop the driver but he led them on a chase.

Police said the driver struck another car at Langdon and Ramsey Street intersection. He finally stopped in the 2300 Block of Ramsey Street where he was taken into custody.

Fayetteville police identified the man who was hit and killed as 25-year-old Tyrone Thomas Jr. of Fayetteville.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Logen Harvey, of Parkton, NC.

Harvey is facing charges of:

Felony death by motor vehicle

Felony hit-and-run involving a death

Driving while impaired

He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is urged to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477.