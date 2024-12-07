VIDEO: Christmas light failure disappoints crowd at Lexington tree lighting

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crowds at a North Carolina town's tree lighting in November were left a little disappointed after half of the lights on the town's tree failed to turn on.

Video recorded by Matt Harris shared the moments when the crowds at the Lexington Tree Lighting Ceremony began the countdown to the light display and were met with a few strings of light that lit up around the tree. The crowd then groaned in unison before laughing light-heartedly.

The ceremony also featured live music, train rides, and hot cocoa.

