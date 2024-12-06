Cary man's Christmas light display helps raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is getting a lot of attention for his dazzling display of lights all for a good cause.

For 17 years, Rick Grandinetti has lit up his home to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He began the long work of setting up his magical display in September, and his large setup covers 270,000 lights. It is a reminder of the Christmas magic Rick Grandinetti learned from his dad.

Growing up, they didn't have much, but his dad always made the holiday special for his family.

"Every year we got two sets of lights more each year, and he made it fun for us," Grandinetti said.

His dad also loved helping others. As a devout Catholic, Grandinetti's dad was inspired by Saint Jude and their work helping kids in need.

"He loved Saint Jude's and he loved the story of Danny Thomas with Saint Jude's to help out children with cancer, and I have two healthy daughters and that's why I do it," he said.

Everyone who comes to visit is given a candy cane with a web link to stjude.org and is asked to donate to Saint Jude's Hospital.

In return, visitors get a chance to see the Winter Wonderland up close - from Rudolph and Santa to a giant polar bear, and a dazzling display of light, reaching towering trees 150 feet in the air.

One question Rick gets the most--How did he get the lights to reach so high? The answer is a fishing rod and a lot of patience.

"I take a socket wrench and tie it to the end of this and I cast the socket wrench over the tree," he said.

Grandinetti said he is also going to appear on the Great Christmas Light Fight next year, marking another North Carolina appearance after a family from Oxford was featured on this week's episode.

The display is open to the public. You can find Rick and his lights at his home at 110 Council Gap Court off Davis Drive near High House.