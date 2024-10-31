Video shows reckless driver do donuts before crashing into cop in Nashville

A driver accused of hitting a police car during a traffic stop in Nashville, Tennessee, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 29.

According to police, Carlos Esquivel, 22, was seen driving recklessly on Korean Veterans Boulevard at around 1:30 am.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, Esquivel fled.

Footage from MNPD shows Central Precinct Officer Joe Medina pursuing Esquivel's vehicle.

Esquivel is seen driving in donuts in front of the patrol car, before ramming into the vehicle and driving away.

Police said Esquivel faces four charges, including aggravated assault on an officer.

Esquivel surrendered to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

