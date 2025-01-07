Vote again delayed on controversial Durham sheriff training facility project

People opposed to the renovation say the money could be used for more community programs and initiatives instead.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vote has been delayed until next Monday on a project that has sparked controversy in Durham County.

The Board of Commissioners already postponed the vote once before, back in November, on the $16 million sheriff training facility project.

The proposal calls for a new outdoor gun range and a 10,000-square-foot building with classrooms, bathrooms, and magazine storage.

