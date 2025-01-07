24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Vote again delayed on controversial Durham sheriff training facility project

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 12:50AM
Vote again delayed on controversial Durham sheriff training project
People opposed to the renovation say the money could be used for more community programs and initiatives instead.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vote has been delayed until next Monday on a project that has sparked controversy in Durham County.

The Board of Commissioners already postponed the vote once before, back in November, on the $16 million sheriff training facility project.

The proposal calls for a new outdoor gun range and a 10,000-square-foot building with classrooms, bathrooms, and magazine storage.

