Vote again delayed on controversial Durham sheriff training facility project

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vote has been delayed until next Monday on a project that has sparked controversy in Durham County.
The Board of Commissioners already postponed the vote once before, back in November, on the $16 million sheriff training facility project.
The proposal calls for a new outdoor gun range and a 10,000-square-foot building with classrooms, bathrooms, and magazine storage.
People opposed to the renovation say the money could be used for more community programs and initiatives instead.
