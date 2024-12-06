Wake shelter staff work to keep animals safe following issues with HVAC system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The HVAC system is out at the Wake County Animal Center, and staff members are going to great lengths to make sure animals stay safe during this cold stretch of weather.

The shelter's HVAC system failed over Thanksgiving weekend. There is a temporary fix to keep pets comfortable.

"We would not let our animals be cold," said Wake Shelter Rescue Coordinator Cindy Lynch.

There are space heaters sprinkled around the shelter running at full speed.

People have also been stepping up and donating blankets or dog beds, so the animals wouldn't have to lay down on cold concrete.

The shelter is yet again over capacity.

As staff works to find the animals a permanent spot to land, the public is being asked to help.

"We need enrichment toys, treats," said Lynch. "Puppy food, kitten food, cat food, special kinds of our animals in the back that have special needs. Those are some of the things that we do need."

Anyone can drop off donations at the shelter at 820 Beacon Lake Drive.

