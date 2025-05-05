Wake Co. manager to present 2026 budget proposal amid federal funding uncertainty

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- Wake County manager will present the budget proposal Monday for the 2026 fiscal year. However, this comes in a time of uncertainty with regards to federal funding.

Over the years, Wake County's annual budget has had a big focus on education and public safety.

Last year, the board of commissioners approved an over $2 billion budget. Half of that went to education with funding going to Wake Tech Community College, an income-eligible preschool program and Wake County Public Schools System (WCPSS).

WCPSS, which is the state's largest school district, gets roughly 10% of its money from the federal government.

Back in March, the county's budget director Michelle Venditto told ABC11 that everyone is monitoring what's happening with federal funding. At this time, the county has not been asked by the school district to potentially help fill a gap.

Governor Josh Stein told ABC11 that he was "gravely concerned" about federal funding, and it needed to continue flowing into the state.

There's a lot of fluidity right now, according to Venditto.

The proposed budget also adds funding for ten more ambulances, 16 more sheriff's deputies and seven more child welfare workers to meet the county's growing demand.

The Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 5 p.m.

Next Steps

There are two work sessions on May 12 and 22.

There will be two public hearings on May 19 and 20.

The budget is scheduled for a vote on June 2.

