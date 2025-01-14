2 face multiple charges including attempted murder, kidnapping in Wake County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were arrested and face various charges, including murder and kidnapping, in Wake County.

On Dec. 31 at 6 a.m., Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report of an alleged assault that happened in the 7330 block of Hat Walt Lane near Wendell. The victim was taken to a hospital by someone she knew. The woman reported that she was assaulted by two men at a home and held against her will. She was seriously injured, according to arrest warrant

After an investigation, 34-year-old Dustin Letchworth and 57-year-old Daryl Holden were charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, human trafficking, promoting prostitution for profit, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

According to arrest warrants, the two men attacked the victim with "metal blunt object and machete...with the intent to kill her." It also stated the two kidnapped the woman by "confining the victim, restraining the victim, removing the victim from one place to another, without the consent of the victim, and for the purpose of holding the victim for ransom."

Letchworth and Holden are accused of trafficking and holding the victim in "involuntary or sexual servitude," according to arrest warrants.

Both men are being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond. Letchworth is expected in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest concluded a nearly 9-hour search for the man wanted on felony warrants.

Timeline

Jan. 13

Deputies took Holden into custody without incident.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies headed to take Letchworth into custody, but he fled from the home. This prompted a manhunt for the suspect, who authorities deemed armed and dangerous.

The search - which lasted about nine hours - continued near Ferrell Road and Pearces Road (Dukes Lake Road, Baker Road, Rosinburg Road) in Zebulon.

Residents were asked to stay inside.

A media briefing was held at 6 p.m. by the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

A little after 11 p.m., Letchworth turned himself into deputies on Judd Street in Zebulon.