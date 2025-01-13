Active search underway for 'armed and dangerous' man near Zebulon, Wake County Sheriff's Office says

ZEBULON (WTVD) -- An active search was underway Monday afternoon for a man considered armed and dangerous, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrived at a home to take 34-year-old Dustin Letchworth into custody for several felony warrants when he ran as authorities closed in on Knollwood Pond Lane, near Zebulon.

Authorities were looking around Pearces Road and Dukes Lake Road. They employed a K-9 officer to help in the search.

Dustin Letchworth Wake County Sheriff's Office

Residents are asked to stay inside and officials said anyone who sees Letchworth should not approach him but call 911 immediately if they see or hear anything unusual.

