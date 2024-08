1 shot along South Franklin Street in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot Friday morning in Wake Forest.

It happened just before 3 a.m. along the 300 block of South Franklin Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

This appears to be an isolated incident. There is no danger to the public.

This incident is under investigation.