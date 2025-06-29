Rain expected July 4 weekend on North Carolina Coast, Triangle due to Tropical Storm Chantal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain is coming to North Carolina this holiday weekend.

Saturday is definitely the better day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be humid with temperatures in the low 90s.

Tropical Storm Chantal will throw moisture into the Carolinas, bringing bands of heavy rain in central NC Sunday morning and again in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

"Models are not in agreement with where the heaviest bands will set up, but flash flooding is the greatest threat we need to be alert for," ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said. "Some global models suggesting at a swath of 2-4" is possible somewhere in central NC, but it's too early to get specific until we see the bands setting up."

This is the expected path of Tropical Depression 3 as of Saturday morning.

There will be a spotty shower on Monday, mainly along and east of I-95. There could also be a stray storm on Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb back into the 90s next week and stay there for days.