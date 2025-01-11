Snow, wintry mix falls across Central NC leaving behind trouble areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many areas in Central North Carolina, including the Triangle saw snowfall for the first time in nearly three years on Friday.

People across the Triangle didn't let the weather get in the way of enjoying time outside with their families and events in the area.

ABC11 spoke with families in Apex, who took advantage of the snow and were out patronizing businesses in the downtown area.

Cuff moved to North Carolina upstate New York and her husband is from Canada. They've been looking forward to the winter weather.

"We love the snow and on the rare occasion it decides to snow, we have to go out and play," said Apex resident Tara Cuff.

In Durham, residents attended events at the DPAC downtown that were still happening on Friday night.

Crews at the center worked to clear the sidewalks for theatergoers attending.

"Thankfully...I was able to drive up early before the snow hit, and we made it to the show," said one eventgoer.

In some areas, slick roads caused problems for drivers making their way home.

ABC11 was at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Dearborn Drive and Thelma Street, where a car slid off the road and went into a ditch.

Authorities said the Durham Fire Department responded to calls about a vehicle into a creek with a person inside.

When emergency crews arrived they found a vehicle upside down in a creek with a person trapped inside and underwater.

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

DFD said two firefighters were treated for cold-related injures.