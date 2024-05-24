Woman charged with assault after shooting into vehicle with person inside

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 63-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault Thursday after deputies said she shot at a person inside a vehicle.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to calls about shots fired into an occupied vehicle in the 7200 block of Abalone Way just after noon.

Authorities said Joann Salley is charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Deputies said no injuries were reported in the shooting.

