Woman found dead inside Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was found dead inside a home in Durham on Saturday.

Durham police said just after noon officers were conducting a welfare check at a home in the 700 block of Audubon Drive. When officers arrived they found a woman's body inside the home.

The woman's identity and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

