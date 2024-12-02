NCCU to use $600,000 donation to combat HIV/AIDS through research and initiatives

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University announced a $600,000 donation will be used to fight HIV/AIDS through research and community-focused initiatives.

The donation came from Someone Cares Inc. of Atlanta, according to the university's Facebook page. It supports the Richard and Dean Bass HIV/AIDS Program within the College of Health and Sciences' Department of Public Health.

The donation will be used to expand academic opportunities for students passionate about serving these communities. Initiatives like NCCU's Project SAFE, and support student-led research in partnership with community clinics will also benefit from the gift.

The announcement was made on Sunday, which was World AIDS Day.