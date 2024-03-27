Biden-Harris visit to Raleigh draws big attention, bigger donations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a big day in the Capital City on Tuesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Chavis Park before holding a campaign event with local donors at the downtown Marriott hotel. That fundraiser, which those in attendance said raised over $2.3 million, is one of the most successful political fundraisers in North Carolina history.

Outside the Marriott, some voters waited for hours trying to catch a glimpse of the president going in.

"I just wanted to see the president, see him in person," said Michele Kamar, who said she's an unaffiliated voter.

Tammy Leonard was among those outside, too.

"I heard he was going to be down here, and I only live, like, 10 minutes from here," Leonard said. "So I wanted to come down."

WATCH: Biden's full speech in Raleigh

The fundraising event at the Marriott City Center included about 100 donors and politicians, including Gov. Roy Cooper. No cameras were allowed inside the room. After the event, ABC11 spoke with former SAS executive John Boswell, who was one of the donors in attendance.

"They talked about their vision for the future, they talked about all that the Biden administration has accomplished so far, and all their plans for the future," he said of the event's agenda.

Boswell said the event was heralded as a massive financial success when both major presidential candidates were scrambling to raise cash. According to the Federal Election Commission, Biden has raised more than $114 million since the start of 2023, while former President Donald Trump has raised more than $95 million.

"I have a lot of faith in North Carolinians to make a good decision, and I think that's going to result -- all up and down the ballot -- that North Carolina's going to turn blue," Bowell said.

At the event, the president said his campaign is hiring more staffers in North Carolina, which he's already visited twice so far in 2024.