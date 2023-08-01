Scammers use new technologies to trick customers on Amazon

Prime Day sales were very profitable for Amazon and scammers are trying to capitalize on that by targeting you.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon is warning its customers about scammers getting more creative with their schemes. Prime Day sales were very profitable for Amazon and scammers are trying to capitalize on that by targeting you.

Amazon sent an email to its customers warning that scammers are using new technologies to avoid detection. One scam involves Prime memberships. An ABC11 viewer shared an example of a scam email where it claims someone entered the correct password to your account, and you need to click a link to verify and change your password to reactivate your account. Scammer's goal is for you to provide payment information to reinstate your membership.

Another way scammers try and trick you is to claim your account will be suspended or deleted and prompt you to click on a fraudulent link to verify your account. Scammers are trying to get access to your login credentials.

A Holly Springs woman lost more than $16,000 after she got an email claiming items were purchased through Amazon. She didn't buy the items, but scammers convinced her to stop the fraud, she had to buy gift cards and give them access to the amounts on the cards. She didn't realize she was caught up in a scam before losing all of her savings.

The Troubleshooter takeaways that you need to know to protect yourself are to always go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer service, tech support, or when looking to make changes to your account. Also, be wary of a false sense of urgency, scammers often claim you have to act not to protect yourself.

Amazon stresses that they will never ask you to disclose your password or verify sensitive personal information over the phone or on any other website other than Amazon.