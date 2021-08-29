19-year-old found shot dead inside car in ditch; Zebulon man charged, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- Rocky Mount police have made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old man.It happened Saturday at 6 p.m. in the area of South Wesleyan Boulevard (Highway 301).Officers found 19-year-old Quatarius Ruffin shot to death inside a crashed car in a ditch along 100 block of Arbor Lane. Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence.On Sunday, authorities said Adrian Knight, 24, of Zebulon, was charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held at Nash County Detention Facility with no bond.