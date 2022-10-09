Fire damages apartments at Raleigh complex, nearly dozen displaced: Red Cross

The American Red Cross said volunteers from the agency are assisting people displaced after a multi-unit apartment fire.

The fire happened around 5:00 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Shanda Drive in Raleigh and damaged or destroyed nearly a dozen apartment units, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross said their Disaster Action Team volunteers are helping tenants affected by the fire with emergency financial assistance for needs such as shelter, food, relief items like toiletries. They are also helping with health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect affected residents to additional resources and organizations.