City of Raleigh approves new budget with increase in property taxes, water

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh has a new budget.
On Monday evening, the city council unanimously approved the $1.2 billion budget during its work session.
The budget comes with an increase in the property tax rate.
The 4-cent increase raises the city property tax rate to 43.3 cents per $100 valuation.
Raleigh property owners are getting hit twice. They will also face a tax rate approved by Wake County commissioners.
Water rates will also increase.
Under the budget, all full-time City of Raleigh workers will receive a merit pay raise between 3.5% and 5%.