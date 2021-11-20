RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holiday season is underway in Raleigh
Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin flipped the switch Friday night to light up the Christmas tree in Lichtin Plaza outside the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
SEE ALSO: Ice rink coming to downtown Raleigh thanks to ABC11, UNC Health, Red Hat Amphitheater partnership
The tree did get set up and lit last year, but there was no ceremony to ring in the season because of COVID-19 precautions.
Raleigh's large Christmas tree lit up for the holiday season
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News