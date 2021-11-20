Community & Events

Raleigh's large Christmas tree lit up for the holiday season

WATCH: Lighting of the 2021 Raleigh Christmas Tree

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holiday season is underway in Raleigh

Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin flipped the switch Friday night to light up the Christmas tree in Lichtin Plaza outside the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

SEE ALSO: Ice rink coming to downtown Raleigh thanks to ABC11, UNC Health, Red Hat Amphitheater partnership

The tree did get set up and lit last year, but there was no ceremony to ring in the season because of COVID-19 precautions.
