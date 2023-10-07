Woman killed, teen injured in Raleigh crash involving three vehicles

Raw video: A woman was killed and a teen injured in a serious crash on Hammond Road at Rush Street.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed and a teenager injured after their vehicle was struck by a van on Friday afternoon.

Raleigh Police said the deadly crash happened just before 12:28 p.m. at Hammond Road and Rush Street.

RPD said a 2007 Chevrolet van going southbound on Hammond Road entered the intersection at Rush Street and failed to stop for a red light, striking a 2008 Kia Sportage going west on Rush Street. The force of that collision pushed the Kia into a 2018 Chevrolet van heading east on Rush Street. The Sportage left the roadway before coming to a halt.

The driver of the Kia, Jamie Deshon Brailsford, 55, was rushed to a hospital but died from injuries sustained in the crash. A 13-year-old who was in her right front seat was hospitalized in serious condition.

John Thomas Shugart, 58, the driver of the 2007 Chevrolet van was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a red light.

The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet van was uninjured.

The investigation remains ongoing.