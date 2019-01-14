Raleigh family of 6 without home after fire

RALEIGH (WTVD) --A family of six is homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Raleigh.
Firefighters are working to determine what sparked the blaze around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Dalecross Road.
Fire destroys home in Dalcross Street in Raleigh. Family of 6 displaced and their dog. Cause of fire and where it started unknown. Firefighters say right now it does not appear suspicious. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/N7LikDKzw8— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 14, 2019
An estimated 33 firefighters responded to the fire and had it under control within 31 minutes, according to officials.
The mother who lives at the home told ABC11 she was in the shower when she heard screams that there was a fire.
After they arrived, firefighters said heavy smoke and flames could be seen on the second floor.
Fighters are trying to determine where and how the fire started. They said right now it doesn't appear to be suspicious
This is the aftermath in daylight. Raleigh firefighters tell me the cause of this fire off Dalecross Street is still under investigation. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/N9lArmWezs— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 14, 2019
Officials said the home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is helping assist the family.
The family said they have insurance but need immediate help.
If you would like to support the family, they have set up a GoFundMe Page.