Raleigh family of 6 without home after fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A family of six is homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Raleigh.

Timothy Pulliam
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A family of six is homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Raleigh.

Firefighters are working to determine what sparked the blaze around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Dalecross Road.

An estimated 33 firefighters responded to the fire and had it under control within 31 minutes, according to officials.

The mother who lives at the home told ABC11 she was in the shower when she heard screams that there was a fire.

After they arrived, firefighters said heavy smoke and flames could be seen on the second floor.

Fighters are trying to determine where and how the fire started. They said right now it doesn't appear to be suspicious


Officials said the home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is helping assist the family.

The family said they have insurance but need immediate help.

If you would like to support the family, they have set up a GoFundMe Page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehouse firedisastergofundmeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC Chancellor Folt to step down, issues big decision on Silent Sam
Here are all the ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Service member injured in Fort Bragg training incident
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Consumer protection services unavailable during government shutdown
Disgruntled customer accused of throwing hot coffee in McDonald's worker's face
Raleigh Arts taking applications for Oberlin Road improvement project
Show More
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Howling Cow ice cream on sale at Harris Teeter
Fayetteville police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert
More News