Popular Raleigh nightclub set on fire early Tuesday morning

Early Tuesday morning, an employee inside Party Addicts heard what sounded like explosions coming from outside the building.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular nightclub was the recent victim of an arson attack and now Raleigh police are on the lookout for the person responsible.

Party Addicts located off Paula St. in Raleigh is normally open on the weekends.

However early Tuesday morning, an employee inside the club heard what sounded like explosions coming from outside the building.

David Hernandez a leader at the nightclub tells ABC11 camera footage shows someone in sweatshirt with a gas can spraying the building then lighting it on fire.

In a matter of minutes the employee inside was able to call for help and put most of the fire out.

SEE ALSO: Triangle's first three-story gas station set to open

David says he is not sure who would target them in this way.

"We don't know exactly what happened, we don't know who it was, we don't know the reasoning behind it we are just lucky that he is fine. We are continuing with some preparations of damage that was done we are just happy it was material damage," he said.

But he is appreciative of the support they are receiving from the community.

"Without them we are nothing. So we are thankful for those supporters who we received dozens of messages already about people trying to help us anyway we can do I mean we are still gonna be here and we are happy people are supportive especially in the Raleigh community," he said.

RPD is officially helping the fire department with this arson case and right now do not have any suspect information.