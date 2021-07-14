Fire continues to burn at Raleigh recycling center, sending thick smoke into the sky

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire continues to burn at Raleigh recycling center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mulch at a recycling center in Raleigh remains on fire more than 24 hours after the flames sparked.

The fire is located at Wall Recycling Rowland Facility off Gresham Lake Road near the I-540 and US-1 interchange.

Thick smoke continues to billow into the sky above the center. That caused an eerie orange glow in the area before the sun rose Wednesday.

Fire crews said workers at the center called them Tuesday morning after the fire grew in intensity. The fire is located deep inside some mulch, making it unpredictable and difficult for firefighters to put out.

Drivers in the area should be aware and take caution. Crews had to close part of Gresham Lake Road on Tuesday because of the smoke from the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrecyclingfire
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case
Arrest made in killing of Moore County couple
Report: Meeting at UNC may be over efforts to remove chancellor
Bear leaves tree at Raleigh hospital without incident
Some Johnston County parents, teacher disagree on critical race theory
Senate Dems say they reached $3.5 trillion budget agreement
Show More
Passport application delays spell headaches for NC travelers
Pope Francis arrives at Vatican 10 days after surgery
Wake County mom wants answers after 2nd grader boards wrong bus
Search continues for wolf-German Shepherd hybrid dogs
SAS 'not for sale,' CEO says in internal memo
More TOP STORIES News