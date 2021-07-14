RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mulch at a recycling center in Raleigh remains on fire more than 24 hours after the flames sparked.
The fire is located at Wall Recycling Rowland Facility off Gresham Lake Road near the I-540 and US-1 interchange.
Thick smoke continues to billow into the sky above the center. That caused an eerie orange glow in the area before the sun rose Wednesday.
Fire crews said workers at the center called them Tuesday morning after the fire grew in intensity. The fire is located deep inside some mulch, making it unpredictable and difficult for firefighters to put out.
Drivers in the area should be aware and take caution. Crews had to close part of Gresham Lake Road on Tuesday because of the smoke from the fire.
Fire continues to burn at Raleigh recycling center, sending thick smoke into the sky
TOP STORIES
Show More