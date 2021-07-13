Thick smoke from recycling center fire closes road in Raleigh

Heavy smoke from landfill fire closes road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire at a recycling center has forced crews to close a side road in Raleigh.

Gresham Lake Road near US-1 and I-540 is the road that's blocked. Traffic Tracker Kim Deaner said it's a small cut through road some people use to avoid Litchford Road or Durant Road.

The fire is sending huge plumes of thick billowing smoke into the sky near Wall Recycling Rowland Facility.



Fire officials said it began late Monday night but grew significantly Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported at this time.
