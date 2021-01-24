'We were a bit nervous': Raleigh homeowner finds grenade while doing yard work that prompted evacuation of 3 homes

Grenade found in Raleigh on E. Cabarrus Street. Homeowner discovered it while doing yard work. Three homes evacuated.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple is in shock after finding a grenade while doing yard work on Sunday afternoon. Out of precaution, the discovery prompted the evacuation of three homes."We were very surprised. And we were a bit nervous. So we immediately called 911," said homeowner Meghan Philbrook. "My partner and I were digging in our backyard and we pulled up a grenade."Authorities said the call came in around noon near the 600 block of E. Cabarrus Street.Deshawn Brown, a neighbor, said he had just returned home walking his dog when he spotted the commotion."It definitely makes you appreciate what you have. You just never know what you might dig up in your backyard," Brown said.Investigators said the grenade posed no danger to the community and had all of its explosive material already removed prior to the discovery. Police said the type of grenade found is often sold as novelty items.The exact origin of the grenade is unknown at this time.