'Typically it was a quiet street': RPD investigates kidnapping near NC State and Meredith College

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a kidnapping Wednesday afternoon near Meredith College and NC State University.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Turner Street just after 2:45 p.m. Officers said they found a woman, who said she was kidnapped by a man, safe on Turner Street but it's unclear what led up to this.

"It caught my attention when there were seven cop cars and an ambulance out there, one of the cops was holding a gun," said Connor Neal, an NC State student who lives on Turner Street with his fraternity brothers.

He also said he saw a woman in her 40s outside crying.

"Before there was construction, it was a lot quieter but typically it was a quiet street," he said. "Not much happens."

Forensics was out to take pictures and more thoroughly investigate what happened.

Neither Meredith College nor NC State sent alerts to students. Meredith said it talks to its campus police as well as RPD when determining to send alerts however no alert was sent because there was no threat to campus.

Raleigh police said no suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

