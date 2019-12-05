Raleigh law firm rolls out state's first mobile legal office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh law firm Osborn, Gambale, Beckley & Budd has come up with an innovative way to bring its services to areas across the Triangle.
The firm is one of the first in the nation and the only in North Carolina to offer a mobile law office offering free advice pop-ups.
"We opened this past April," said lawyer Justin Osborn. "So, this is the eighth month in operation and today is our 50th free advice pop up. We've helped over 600 people so far. And, the goal is to come out and be a resource for people who may not otherwise be able to talk to a lawyer or get legal help."
The onsite mobile legal services in a 33-foot renovated RV offers extended night and weekend hours in public and community spaces across North Carolina.
The goal for the mobile law office is to provide legal services and free advice to legal questions pertaining to accidents and personal injury as well as workers' comp and DUI/DWI among others.
