Raleigh man accused of downloading, sharing child pornography

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man accused of having child pornography turned himself in to deputies Tuesday.

Christopher Joseph Laczko, 34, faces 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said Laczko was using file-sharing software to illegally download and share child pornography.

Laczko reportedly confessed to the crime while investigators were searching his home.

He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center and then issued a $400,000 secured bond as a condition of his release.
