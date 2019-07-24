Raleigh man accused of sex crimes with multiple children dating back to 2012

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man accused of child sex crimes is in jail under an $11 million bond.

Bruce Ryan Tyler, 41, of McGuire Dr. in northeast Raleigh, will face a Wake County judge Wednesday.

Tyler was arrested in April and already in custody on a charge of first-degree sex offense with a child when Raleigh police charged him with new child sex crimes Tuesday.

According to the new arrest warrants filed this week, the crimes involve three different victims, all under the age of 13, stemming back to 2012.

The offenses involving two of the children took place between January 2012 and November 2015.

Then, from December 2015 to Tyler's arrest in April of this year, Raleigh police officers said he committed statutory sex offenses with a child who was between 6-10 years old.

In total, Tyler is facing eight criminal charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and drugs. He was arrested and held on a bond of $11.04 million.

Raleigh police officers were unable to tell Eyewitness News the gender of the victims, whether the victims knew Tyler beforehand, or how investigators learned of the alleged crimes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrapesex crimechild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Mysterious sculpture of a face found in Sampson County field
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
READ: Robert Mueller's full opening statement
Holly Spings mother missing since March
ICE releases US citizen wrongfully detained for 3 weeks
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Show More
1 shot overnight at KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Johnston County
How to get your settlement from the Equifax data breach
9-year-old girl tossed in air when bison charges tourists
'Halloween' sequels to film in Wilmington
6 easy ways to raise your credit score
More TOP STORIES News