Raleigh man among 3 arrested in Burlington game room robbery

From left, Javian Demarius-Elijah Cooper, Clarence Edward Maclin, Dominique Lavelle Mitchell (Burlington Police Department)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man was among three people arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Thursday of a Burlington sweepstakes parlor.

Police said three men with their faces covered and armed with handguns robbed Feeling Lucky, at 2141-A N Church St., shortly before 1:45 a.m.

Witnesses told police the suspects were in a black SUV and officers from Burlington and Graham began searching for a corresponding vehicle.

When an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description, three men got out of the SUV and ran.

Police used a K-9 officer from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office to track the trio down and take them into custody.

Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
Burlington police are trying to locate three men accused of fatally shooting a person and injuring two others during a robbery Sunday night.


Two cash tills were found inside the SUV.

Javian Demarius-Elijah Cooper, 19, of the 3100 block of Hines Drive in Raleigh, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, safecracking, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Clarence Edward Maclin, 27, of the 3800 block of Brandon Lane in Rocky Mount, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, safecracking, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Dominique Lavelle Mitchell, 20, of the 600 block of Pinnix Road in Burlington, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, safecracking, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Police said they believe a fourth man was involved but has not been identified. That suspect is described as black, with a slender build, last seen wearing all black and with his face covered.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to call (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
